Home / Sports / Tennis / Medvedev 1st man other than 'Big 4' in ATP Top 2 since 2005
Russia's Daniil Medvedev speaks to the crowd holding the runners up trophy after losing his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(REUTERS)
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev speaks to the crowd holding the runners up trophy after losing his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(REUTERS)
Medvedev 1st man other than 'Big 4' in ATP Top 2 since 2005

  • Lleyton Hewitt was the last man outside of that quartet to sit at No. 1 or No. 2. He ranked second in July 2005, behind Federer.
AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:02 PM IST

Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 2 in the ATP rankings on Monday, making him the first man other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Andy Murray to hold either of the top two spots in 15 1/2 years.

Lleyton Hewitt was the last man outside of that quartet to sit at No. 1 or No. 2. He ranked second in July 2005, behind Federer.

Medvedev rose from No. 3 to swap places with Nadal a day after winning the Open 13 tournament in Marseille, France, for his 10th career title.

Since Hewitt's most recent stay at No. 2, that spot has been held for 368 weeks by Nadal, 203 by Federer, 144 by Djokovic and 41 by Murray.

Djokovic is currently in his 312th career week at No. 1; he recently broke Federer's record of 310 total weeks in the top spot.

Medvedev twice has been the runner-up at a Grand Slam tournament, losing to Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open last month and to Nadal in the final of the 2019 U.S. Open.

The 25-year-old from Russia is now 14-2 in 2021 and has won 23 of his last 25 matches, including the last three tournaments he entered last season.

