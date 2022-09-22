'Never thought I would say this but six months ago...': Roger Federer reveals future plans after retirement announcement

It's been a week since Roger Federer shocked world tennis with his retirement announcement and the grieving is still not over. Federer had the plan to return to ATP tour this month at the Laver Cup before travelling to Basel next month for an ATP 500 tournament. But amid his continuous struggle with knee injury, Federer decided to hang his racquet at the end of the Laver Cup tournament on London this week. However, the 41-year-old has revealed that he would remain part of the sport despite the retirement announcement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Friday will be Federer's last match as a competitive tennis player and will be playing a doubles in Laver Cup before Matteo Berrettini replaces him for the singles contest. But it want be the last of Federer in the world of tennis as the Swiss legend revealed his future plans, saying that he would want to play exhibition matches and would want to commentate in Wimbledon games as well.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer has his say on GOAT battle against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

“I would like to keep doing exhibition matches and I know that I still have the chance to fill stadiums. It doesn’t always have to be 52,000 like in Cape Town,” he said. “I never thought I would say this. But six months ago, I suddenly thought: commentating on tennis someday, who knows? Although I always said I would never do that. But to commentate on some matches at Wimbledon would be great.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Federer also teased the idea of re-visiting the Grand Slam events and the main venues of his career for his farewell. “Obviously the Grand Slams would want to see me too to say goodbye”, Federer said on Wednesday in London. “Now I still have to decide where else I’m going to go. The Swiss Indoors said they would like to see me on Tuesday, but I haven’t discussed it yet."

One thing certain for Federer, he admitted that he won't be getting bored at all. “I have my foundation, I’m a dad, number one, and a husband so I want to spend loads of time with them. But then I will never stop travelling, I always want to be active, always ready to explore new things."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail