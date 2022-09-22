Roger Federer has his say on GOAT battle against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Amid the incredible rise of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic over the last two decades, dominating men's tennis and breaking records at will, the one question that has troubled experts and fans is who is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in tennis. And while the debate continues and is likely to remain long, Federer, who is set to play his final ATP tournament at the Laver Cup starting Friday in London, had his say on the GOAT battle.

Federer's illustrious career is set to come to an end on Friday with the Swiss maestro confirming that he would play a doubles on the opening day of the Laver Cup before Matteo Berrettini replaces him for the singles.

13 years back Federer was a record holder in men's tennis already having surpassed Pete Sampras' Grand Slam record of 14 majors. He then took his tally further to 20 which remained as the record for long. But earlier this year, Nadal surpassed him and then consolidated his position atop with wins in Australian Open and French Open, while Djokovic went past him with his Wimbledon haul earlier in July.

Speaking on the GOAT battle with Nadal and Djokovic, which has been the cynosure of men's tennis over the last two decades, Federer said, "I’m definitely very proud, very happy where I sit."

The Swiss tennis legend then picked his 15th Grand Slam win as one of the biggest moment in his career, which he had achieved in Wimbledon in 2009. "One of my big moments of course was winning my 15th Slam at Wimbledon when Pete was sitting there. Anything after that was a bonus," he said.

"That was the record, you know. And then of course it was other records along the way but then think of course nowadays I think it will only increase. Players will want to chase records and it’s true at some point I kind of probably did as well but not the first years, not until I really got close to Pete’s record."

