Nick Kyrgios makes stunning four-word post on Carlos Alcaraz after Novak Djokovic denied Wimbledon history

The Wimbledon 2023 men’s final saw Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz put on a show that thrilled all audiences, from casual supporters to the most hardcore fans. It was a rollercoaster 5-set journey, and earned the two players plaudits from all over the tennis world.

Nick Kyrgios was impressed with Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard beat Novak Djokovic

One such individual who was greatly pleased by the level of tennis and entertainment the duo provided was 2022 finalist Nick Kyrgios. The Australian was just as thrilling in his final run last year, but was unlucky to miss out on the tournament this year as he continues to recover from surgery.

Known for being outspoken and a controversial figure on his social media handles, Kyrgios on the occasion of the final used his Twitter account to share his thoughts on a great final.

The Australian, who has spoken positively in the past about both Djokovic and Alcaraz, was complimentary of the young Spaniard in particular. Considering his age and the precocious talent and athleticism Alcaraz possesses, Kyrgios’s reaction to some of the Spaniard’s playmaking was unsurprising.

“Alcaraz is a freak,” wrote the Aussie to his 626,000 followers on the platform while the match was still going on.

Alcaraz would raise his level in time to seal a back-and-forth fifth set, and the result crowned him as the third-youngest ever champion at Wimbledon, following in the footsteps of Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.

The Australia also wrote about how the quality of the match kept him hooked on the contest, which went on for over 4 hours, but never failed to entertain.

“Haven’t watched a whole tennis match in a long time haha. THANKYOU @DjokerNole and @carlosalcaraz for putting on that incredible performance. Congratulations to you both,” wrote Kyrgios.

Kyrgios might have been amongst the favourites at Wimbledon given his deep run in 2022, but had to undergo knee surgery following the Australian Open. He was looking to make a comeback on the grasscourts, but complications meant he had to pull out of the Championships.

Nevertheless, the exciting Australian will be looking to mark a return at the North American hardcourt tournaments and the US Open, where he was a quarterfinalist in 2022.

