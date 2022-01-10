Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tennis

Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios informed that he has withdrawn from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday as he has contracted Covid-19.
Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Australian Open(Getty Images)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 05:29 PM IST
ANI | , Melbourne [australia]

Australia tennis player Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the upcoming Australian Open.

Kyrgios informed that he has withdrawn from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday as he has contracted Covid-19.

"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid," Kyrgios said in his Instagram story.

"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open," he added.

The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
covid-19 nick kyrgios australian open
