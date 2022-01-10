Home / Sports / Tennis / Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Australian Open
tennis

Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios informed that he has withdrawn from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday as he has contracted Covid-19.
Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Australian Open(Getty Images)
Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Australian Open(Getty Images)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 05:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Melbourne [australia]

Australia tennis player Nick Kyrgios has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the upcoming Australian Open.

Kyrgios informed that he has withdrawn from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday as he has contracted Covid-19.

"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid," Kyrgios said in his Instagram story.

"I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open," he added.

The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 nick kyrgios australian open + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out