Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Novak Djokovic beaten by Reilly Opelka in quarterfinals of Brisbane International

AP |
Jan 03, 2025 07:29 PM IST

Novak Djokovic was beaten 7-6 (6), 6-3 by big-serving Reilly Opelka in the Brisbane International quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic was beaten 7-6 (6), 6-3 by big-serving Reilly Opelka in the Brisbane International quarterfinals on Friday. Opelka served 16 aces — including one to finish off each set — to earn one of the biggest wins of the American's career.

Novak Djokovic faces defeat in the Brisbane Internationals quarter-final. (AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher)(AP)
Novak Djokovic faces defeat in the Brisbane Internationals quarter-final. (AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher)(AP)

“I was just focused on my spots,” Opelka said. “If I hit them, it’s hard to get them back. If there’s anyone that can, it’s him."

The 37-year-old Djokovic was playing his first tournament of the year. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is preparing for the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 12 and which he has won 10 times.

“We have nothing to lose coming in against him. He’s the greatest player ever,” Opelka added. “So you end up playing more free and you take a lot more risk. If you play your normal level or even above a normal level, he’s going to win every time. So it’s tough in his position because he gets guys that are good players that they roll the dice. And on a on a day like this when a lot of things go my way that’s how it works out.”

New coach Andy Murray will join Djokovic in Melbourne

Opelka achieved a career-high ranking of No. 17 in Feb. 2022 before undergoing hip surgery later that year to remove a benign tumor. He’s now No. 293.

“It was tough. A lot of uncertainty, a lot of doubt,” Opelka said.

In the semifinals, Opelka will face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who beat Jakub Mensik 7-5, 7-6 (5). The other semifinal will feature Jiri Lehecka against Grigor Dimitrov.

Lehecka beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 and Dimitrov advanced when Jordan Thompson retired while Dimitrov was ahead 6-1, 2-1.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On