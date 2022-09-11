Novak Djokovic 'cleared to play' in Australian Open 2023 despite refusing to get Covid vaccination

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 11, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Novak Djokovic will reportedly feature in next year's Australian Open despite facing a three-year travel ban.

Novak Djokovic could reportedly participate in next year's Australian Open.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having missed out on the Australian Open this year, Novak Djokovic has been cleared to play in the Grand Slam event next year. According to the Herald Sun, with a new government coming on power in May during the Federal Election, new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has reportedly decided in principle to overturn the three-year travel ban on Djokovic, if he appeals it.

Meanwhile, Djokovic also wasn't able to participate in the ongoing US Open 2022 due to his vaccination status. He was deported prior to the Australian Open this year and is only one Grand Slam away behind Rafael Nadal, who has won most number of Slams in men's singles tennis. He was allowed to participate in the Wimbledon this year, which he won as he defeated Nick Kyrgios in the final.

After his withdrawal from the US Open, he received support from rival Nadal, who said, "In some way we know that Novak will not play for a while if nothing change in terms of the rules, no? We knew this months ago.

“From my personal perspective, it is very sad news. It's always a shame when the best players of the world are not able to play a tournament because of injuries or because of different reasons. In this case, not having one of the best players in history in the draw of a Grand Slam is always an important miss, no? As I said, tough for the fans, tough for the tournament.

“In my opinion, tough for the players, too, because we want to have the best field possible. But on the other hand, I repeat what I said plenty of times: the sport in some ways is bigger than any player."

