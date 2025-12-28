Djokovic reveals 'coldness and distance' from Federer, contrasts bond with Nadal: ‘Their attitude changed, so did mine’

Novak Djokovic opened up on his bond with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal(REUTERS) Novak Djokovic reveals how his relationship differed with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the Big Three era that redefined men’s tennis. Novak Djokovic opened up, perhaps more candidly than ever before, on his relationship with the other two members of the Big Three, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, during the period that shaped the greatest era in men’s tennis.

For over 15 years, men’s tennis was essentially a three-man sport, with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic shutting out almost every other contender on the biggest stages. Between Wimbledon 2004 and the 2023 US Open, the trio won 66 of the 72 Grand Slam titles, underlining their near-total dominance of the sport. Their peak period of control spanned 16 years, from 2005 to 2020, during which they claimed 61 of the 64 majors contested.

Federer was the first to exit the scene, retiring in 2022 with 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal followed two years later, finishing his career with 22 majors, while Djokovic remains an active player and continues his pursuit of a record-extending 25th Slam.

However, the Serbian admitted in an interview with former footballer and coach Slaven Bilić that off the court, he often felt a sense of distance from Federer, while acknowledging that his relationship with Nadal was markedly different.

"My behaviour towards them never changed . The situation changed because they changed their attitude towards me. I always tried to be, how to put it... I admired them. And I still consider them to be the ones who paved the way for me," Djokovic said.

"From the moment I felt that coldness and distance from him, I told myself: 'Okay, no problem.' Then, when they approached me, I welcomed them with open arms," ​​he confessed. "I always felt like I understood him better. We're almost the same age, so maybe that's why."

Despite the dynamics of their relationship during the peak of their rivalry, the troika grew closer towards the twilight of their careers. This was evident at the Laver Cup, where they often came together as part of Team Europe and even shared the court in doubles. All three were also present at Federer’s farewell event at the 2022 Laver Cup, and reunited earlier this year at Nadal’s tribute ceremony at Roland Garros.