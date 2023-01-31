Novak Djokovic's US Open fate revealed after Indian Wells hopes shattered

Novak Djokovic missed two Grand Slams in 2022 - Australian Open and US Open - owing to his Covid vaccination status and the then existing rule pertaining to the dreaded virus in those countries. Djokovic was deported from Melbourne at the start of the season while he withdrew his name from US Open owing to the situation. But the Serb managed to get his visa ban overturned in Australia and responded to the forgettable Covid episode with his 22nd Grand Slam haul in Melbourne Park. Will he now be allowed to enter U.S as well?

United States on Tuesday made an important announcement on the Covid restrictions which might affect Djokovic's 2023 calendar year. The restriction on the entry of foreigners into the country for for people who are not vaccinated and lack a medical exemption will be lifted in May 11.

This implies that the reigning Australian Open winner will now be able to complete in the North-American hardcourt swing which includes tournaments like Citi Open in Washington and the Cincinnati Masters before he heads to the Flushing Meadows for the US Open.

However, the new world no.1 will however miss out two early Masters 1000 events in the United States - Indian Wells and Miami Open.

Speaking after his 10th Australian Open win, Djokovic had said: "I hope I can play in Indian Wells. That is my wish. It is still not allowed but maybe in the next few weeks I will get better news."

