Novak Djokovic set for first appearance after French Open win in preparation for defending Wimbledon crown

Novak Djokovic is all set to take the same route in 2023 which brought him success in Wimbledon last year. The Serb has not made an appearance in any of the grass-court events this year post his staggering French Open haul that made him, statistically, the greatest player of all time in men's singles tennis. But next week, Djokovic is all set to make an appearance at the Hurlingham Tennis Classic ahead of the 2023 edition of Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic will be chasing a record 8th Wimbledon title

Unlike the Halle Open or the Queen's Championship, the Hurlingham Tennis Classic is merely an exhibition event that is held a week before the Wimbledon, which provides ATP players one last chance at gearing up for the third Grand Slam event of the calendar year, which eventually begins from July 3 at the All England Club.

The Hurlingham Tennis Classic will thus become Djokovic's only shot at preparing for his title-defence campaign at Wimbledon. It was route he had taken in 2022 as well after suffering a quarterfinal exit in French Open. He later went on to win the Wimbledon crown for the fourth successive time, taking his tally of seven titles at the SW19.

Besides Djokovic, the event will also have Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune, both of whom are presently playing at Queen's and are hoping for a title after having made the semis. A win for Alcaraz could see the young Spaniard rise to the top in ATP rankings once again which will in turn make him the top seeded player at the Wimbledon. The field will also have Casper Ruud - who lost to Djokovic in straight sets in the French Open final - and British No. 1 Cameron Norrie.

Djokovic will be aiming to match Roger Federer's tally of record eight Wimbledon titles when he begins his journey at the SW19 on July 3. The title triumph will also make him the player with most ever Grand Slam crowns in Open Era, male or female.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON