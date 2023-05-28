Novak Djokovic's staggering revelation of 'biggest favourite' threat after Rafael Nadal's French Open absence

The absence of Rafael Nadal from the 2023 French Open has resulted in one of the most open Grand Slam tournaments in men's singles tennis in almost a decade. In 18 years of his participation, the Spaniard has single-handedly dominated at the Roland Garros winning a record 14 titles. Hence, his absence, owing to a hip injury which he had incurred in Australian Open earlier this year, leaves the opportunity of at least eight players who could have their hands on the trophy including fellow 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. But the Serb, despite being among the two French Open winners in the draw, picked another as the "biggest favourite" in the contest. Rafael Nadal; Novak Djokovic

Nadal's absence leaves Djokovic as one of the favourites to add a third French Open title to his name after wins in 2016 and 2021. It also gives him the opportunity to surpass Nadal in becoming the men's singles player with the most Grand Slam trophies. But the 36-year-old has declared Carlos Alcaraz as his biggest threat in the bid to script history in Paris.

He explained: “Because he's No 1 in the world, and he's a player that won big titles on clay this season. So right now, he is the biggest favourite regardless of the fact that he has one Grand Slam and I have 22. We look at the last few months and the kind of shape and the form that he's having and that I'm having, I think he's a slightly bigger favourite.”

According to the draw, Djokovic and Alcaraz are part of the same half of the draw, hence teasing a blockbuster semi-final clash next week, provided the young Spaniard can go past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters.

The two have faced each other only once before on ATP tour, in 2022 in the Madrid Open semi-final when the eventual champion beat Djokovic in a three-setter just 24 hours after defeating Nadal.

Djokovic heads to Paris with a 5-3 record on clay. He had lost in the third round of Monte Carlo Masters before losing to Holger Rune in the quarters in Rome. He also missed Madrid Open owing to an injury. But despite the run, Djokovic is confident of winning run in Paris.

“I don't have any physical issues that worry me. So that's most important for me,” Djokovic said. “I want to feel good coming into a Grand Slam… I know how to approach the Grand Slam. I know how to live during these few weeks, in a way day in and day out, and I hope that I'll have a few weeks. It would mean that I went far in the tournament.”

