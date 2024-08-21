Novak Djokovic to battle it out against young guns Alcaraz and Sinner: Top contenders for 2024 US Open men's title

As the 2024 US Open approaches, the men’s singles competition is packed with top contenders, each with a strong case for why they could be the last man standing at Flushing Meadows. Here’s a look at the top five players who are most likely to claim the title. Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L).(EPA-EFE)

Carlos Alcaraz has had a phenomenal 2024 season, and winning the US Open would cap it off in historic fashion. A victory here would be his third Grand Slam title of the year, joining an elite group of just six other players in the Open Era to achieve this feat. Alcaraz would also become only the third player to win the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in the same year, alongside legends Rod Laver and Rafael Nadal. However, Alcaraz enters the tournament with some recent setbacks. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the Olympic gold-medal match and struggled in Cincinnati, suffering a surprising defeat to Gael Monfils. Moreover, Alcaraz has yet to win a hard-court match since March, raising questions about his form on the surface heading into New York.

Despite limited play on hard courts this year, Novak Djokovic remains a formidable contender for the US Open title. His hard-court record is unparalleled, with 71 titles and 14 Grand Slam victories on the surface, making him arguably the greatest hard-court player in history. Although Djokovic hasn’t played a hard-court match since Indian Wells in March and skipped both Montreal and Cincinnati, his experience and success at the US Open, where he’s aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title, make him a top favorite. His recent Olympic gold medal win further cements his status as a serious contender.

Jannik Sinner has emerged as one of the most consistent hard-court players over the past year. He’s claimed five titles in 2024 alone, including notable victories in Cincinnati and Melbourne, winning the Australian Open 2024. Although he missed the Olympics due to illness, Sinner bounced back impressively, showcasing his powerful groundstrokes and adaptability on hard courts. He has also closed out 2023 with two additional hard-court titles and a strong Davis Cup performance, making him a dominant force at this year’s US Open.

4. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is another top contender with a strong hard-court track record. The 2021 US Open champion has 20 ATP singles titles to his name, including six Masters 1000 victories across different venues. Medvedev has proven himself capable of taking down the best, including his victory over Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final, denying the Serbian a calendar Grand Slam. After a dip in form, Medvedev regained momentum in 2023, reaching two more major finals and reestablishing himself as a top contender on the hard courts.

5. Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud might not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of hard-court specialists, but his recent performances suggest otherwise. Ruud reached a significant milestone this year, recording his 100th hard-court win, making him one of the few players under 25 to have achieved such a feat on both hard and clay courts. He also reached the finals at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Geneva Open, where he claimed his 12th career title. His consistent performance, including a strong showing at the Paris Olympics, positions Ruud as a dark horse who could make a deep run at this year’s US Open.