Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev LIVE, Australian Open: Djokovic facing battle against injury and Zverev in title hunt
He did say, though, that he is not too sure about where he stands with the injury on the eve of today's match. "I'm concerned. I am, to be honest, physically," said Djokovic, a 10-time champion at Melbourne Park. "But if I manage somehow to be physically good enough, I think mentally, emotionally I'm as motivated as I can be."
He has had the benefit of two full days of recovery. Djokovic even skipped training for two days in a row. Just in case people haven't noticed, Djokovic is two wins away from an unprecedented 25th major in his career and a record-extending 11th trophy in Melbourne.
This will be Alexander Zverev's second consecutive semi-finals at the Australan Open. The German is easily among the best players in the world, testified by his status as a second seed in this tournament, but a Grand Slam title continues to elude him. This is the third time overall that he has reached the Australian Open semi-finals and he would be hoping to go past this stage for the first time in his career. If he does so, it will be the third different Grand Slam final he will play, having reached the title clashes of the French Open last year and US Open in 2020.
The winner of this match face either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton, who play their semi-final match after this today.
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev LIVE, Australian Open: Djokovic had been absent from the practice courts on Wednesday. He then had a scheduled 2pm local time training session on Thursday but that was also wiped off on the morning of the day.
