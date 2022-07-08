Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Score: Norrie aims to stop Djokovic juggernaut
- Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Semifinal Live Score: Follow all Live score and updates of the men's singles semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie at the Centre Court of the All England Club.
Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Semifinal Live Score: With Rafael Nadal out with an injury to his abdomen, Nick Kyrgios has assured himself a place in the Wimbledon final. He now awaits the winner of the only men's singles semifinal match, between defending champion Novak Djokovic and home favourite Cameron Norrie. Both reached the semis on the back of a come-from-behind wins in the quarters and got ample rest in the last two days to gear up for the big semi-final encounter. But despite Norrie's stupendous march to the penultimate stage, he will face an uphill task against Djokovic who hasn't lost a match in Wimbledon since 2017 and has won all the last three titles at the SW19. Can the Brit script a massive upset or will Djokovic continue his unbeaten run in Wimbledon?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 06:33 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Score: The big announcement made on Thursday night
Rafael Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, withdrew himself from the tournament owing to abdominal injury. Nadal, who was set to face Nick Kyrgios in a highly-anticipated semi-final match, reportedly suffered a 7 millimetre abdominal tear during his mail-biting five-setter against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal.
-
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 06:27 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Score: Djokovic on his only ever match against Norrie
"We played indoors... only one encounter that we had. Of course different conditions, different tournament [and] environment than what it would be playing here in Wimbledon on Centre Court, semi-finals of a Slam in his country."
-
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 06:24 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Score: What does the H2H tie say?
Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie have faced each other only once before - in ATP Tour Finals in 2021. Djokovic had won 6-2, 6-1
-
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 06:20 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Score: Cameron Norrie's road to SF
b Pablo Andujar: 6-0, 7-6, 6-3
b J Munar: 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2
b S Johnson: 6-4, 6-1, 6-0
b T Paul: 6-4, 7-5, 6-4
b David Goffin: 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5
-
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 06:17 PM
Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Score: Novak Djokovic's road to SF
b S Kwon: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
b T Kokkinakis: 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
b M Kecmanovic: 6-0, 6-3, 6-4
b Tim van Rijthoven: 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
b Jannik Sinner: 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
-
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 06:06 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie. Follow all Live Score and updates of the match here.