Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Score: Norrie aims to stop Djokovic juggernaut

Novak Djokovic Vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Semifinal Live Score: With Rafael Nadal out with an injury to his abdomen, Nick Kyrgios has assured himself a place in the Wimbledon final. He now awaits the winner of the only men's singles semifinal match, between defending champion Novak Djokovic and home favourite Cameron Norrie. Both reached the semis on the back of a come-from-behind wins in the quarters and got ample rest in the last two days to gear up for the big semi-final encounter. But despite Norrie's stupendous march to the penultimate stage, he will face an uphill task against Djokovic who hasn't lost a match in Wimbledon since 2017 and has won all the last three titles at the SW19. Can the Brit script a massive upset or will Djokovic continue his unbeaten run in Wimbledon?

