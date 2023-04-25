Home / Sports / Tennis / Ons Jabeur out of clay-court Madrid Open with injured calf

Ons Jabeur out of clay-court Madrid Open with injured calf

PTI |
Apr 25, 2023 09:57 AM IST

Jabeur posted what she called “an update on my situation”, saying that she had "many medical exams" that revealed a “small tear” in her calf.

Defending champion Ons Jabeur pulled out of the Madrid Open because of an injured left calf, hampering her preparation for the French Open next month.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns a ball(AP)
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns a ball(AP)

The No. 4-ranked Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, stopped playing against No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday while trailing 3-0 in the first set of their semifinal at the clay-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Jabeur posted what she called "an update on my situation" on her Twitter account Monday, saying that she had "many medical exams" that revealed a “small tear” in her calf.

“I will need more time to recover,” she said, adding: "I am sad to announce that I won't be able to compete" in Madrid.

Main draw action at the Madrid Open starts on Tuesday. Jabeur is the latest high-profile player to withdraw, joining 22-time Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Jabeur was the runner-up at two Grand Slam tournaments in 2022: Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

She came into the French Open last year as one of the title favorites after success on red clay — including the title in Madrid — but lost in the first round at Roland Garros.

Play begins in Paris on May 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ons jabeur
ons jabeur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out