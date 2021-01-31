Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy as a raft of Australian Open warm-up tournaments got underway at Melbourne Park on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Latvian initially struggled with her serve and posted six double faults in the opening set of her first match since October against experienced Italian Sara Errani.
The 13th seed, who like her opponent has just completed two weeks of quarantine in Melbourne, found her rhythm in the second set and ran out a 4-6 6-3 6-1 winner after just under two hours on 1573 Arena.
Estonian Kaia Kanepi had an even bigger scare on Margaret Court Arena against Australian Astra Sharma, who was two points from victory in the second set before slumping to a 1-6 7-5 6-2 defeat.
French 12th seed Caroline Garcia had a more straightforward outing against local Arina Rodionova, winning 6-3 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with Timea Babos.
Top seeds Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka were given byes and will join the fray in the second round.
Anastasia Potapova thrashed fellow teenager Whitney Osuigwe 6-3 6-0 to set up a date with Halep, while France's Alize Cornet will play Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday to decide Osaka's first opponent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bring on the Melbourne crowds, says Djokovic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unusual circumstances, but time to talk tennis for Nadal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venus crushes Rus to set up Kvitova showdown in Yarra Valley Classic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I would quarantine again for the Olympics, says Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bopanna ties up with Ben McLachlan for Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No complaints but quarantine differentials were a mistake - Zverev
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open to be allowed 30,000 fans a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep win at Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Star India renews its broadcast rights for Wimbledon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Bopanna awaiting 'freedom', and a new doubles partner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Excitement is rising for Azarenka ahead of Australian Open
- Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slams at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, captured her first title since 2016 at the Western & Southern Open in August when Naomi Osaka withdrew from the final with injury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out then in, Djokovic plays a set in Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena takes daughter to zoo before 1st match in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It'd be unfair to everyone if Australian Open is cancelled now: Thiem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox