Rafael Nadal avoid Novak Djokovic collision in ATP Finals group; full line-up revealed

The two groups for the 2022 ATP Finals were revealed on Thursday evening and Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will not be part of the same group. The tournament will begin in Turin from November 13 onwards. Nadal is the top-seeded player at the tournament for the fifth time in his career, while Djokovic will be aiming to equal Roger Federer's stunning record of six year-end titles. Incumbent No.1 Carlos Alcaraz will however be missing the event owing to his abdominal injury.

Nadal was the first ever player to be selected for the Turin tournament after bagging the first two Grand Slams of the calendar year. He won the Australian Open and then the French Open in June and now, once again, begins his quest for a maiden ATP Tour Finals trophy. His best result at the event was back in 2010 and 2013 where he had finished as the runners up.

Nadal has been clubbed alongside Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz in Green Group. Ruud reached two Grand Slam finals this year - French Open and US Open - while Fritz sealed his spot in the event as replacement for Alcaraz.

Djokovic has been clubbed two former ATP Finals winner in Stefanos Tsitsipas (2019) and Daniil Medvedev (2020). Andrey Rublev is the other member of the Red Group. Djokovic is a five-time winner of the year-end title but has failed to bag any since 2015. The draw was held at Intesa Sanpaolo Headquarters in Turin.

SINGLES

Green Group

Rafael Nadal (1)

Casper Ruud (3)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (5)

Taylor Fritz (8)

Red Group

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2)

Daniil Medvedev (4)

Andrey Rublev (6)

Novak Djokovic (7)

The doubles draw was also revealed on the same day.

DOUBLES

Green Group

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski (1)

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4)

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek (5)

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios (8)

Red Group

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (2)

Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer (3)

Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara (6)

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (7)

