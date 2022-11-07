Home / Sports / Tennis / How Novak Djokovic enhanced Rafael Nadal's chances of ending 2022 as ATP world No.1

How Novak Djokovic enhanced Rafael Nadal's chances of ending 2022 as ATP world No.1

tennis
Published on Nov 07, 2022 06:21 PM IST

Nadal found himself in a two-man battle against Stefanos Tsitsipas for the crown, but it was Novak Djokovic who came to his arch-rival's cause by enhancing his chances in the fight.

Novak Djokovic with Rafael Nadal
ByHT Sports Desk

Carlos Alcaraz's decision to end his 2022 season earlier last week owing to the abdominal injury he incurred during Paris Masters has reignited Rafael Nadal's chances of claiming the ATP world no.1 crown despite the Spaniard incurring a shock early exit at Bercy. Nadal found himself in a two-man battle against Stefanos Tsitsipas for the crown, but it was Novak Djokovic who came to his arch-rival's cause by enhancing his chances in the fight.

Ahead of the start of the Paris Masters last week, the fight for the year-end world no.1 title was down to three men - Nadal, Tsitsipas and Alcaraz with the 36-year-old having a better shot an dethroning his compatriot. But Nadal lost to Tommy Paul in his very first match in Paris leaving Tsitsipas with an opportunity to nudge ahead in the race.

ALSO READ: Djokovic fires huge warning to Nadal with ahead of ATP Finals: 'Level of tennis I'm playing is high. I like my chances'

However, with Alcaraz suffering a season-ending injury and Tsitsipas suffering a 2-6 6-3 6-7(4) loss in the semi-finals to Djokovic, Nadal's chances of becoming the no1 ranked player, for the first time since 2020, has increased.

In a bid to end the season with the no.1 ranking, Nadal has to at least reach the final of the ATP Finals after scripting a winning run in the group stage. If Nadal loses in the group stage, but manages to proceed to the knockouts, he has to win the trophy top claim the ranking spot. For Tsitsipas, he needs to script a flawless run to a title haul in Turin to become the world no.1 for the very first time in his career.

If Nadal claims the ATP crown, he will beat Djokovic to become the oldest ever world no.1.

However, Nadal has never in his career lifted the Tour Final trophy. His best result was in 2010 and 2013 when he had reached the final. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, claimed the trophy back in 2019.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

TRENDING TOPICS
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Sign out