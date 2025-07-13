Rafael Nadal consoles shellshocked Amanda Anisimova after humiliating Wimbledon final defeat to Iga Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova looked shellshocked as she lost to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final. It was rather a one-sided affair as Swiatek won 6-0, 6-0 in only 57 minutes, claiming her sixth Grand Slam title. The match also went down in history as only the second time Grand Slams that a final ended in a double bagel. The first was in the 1988 French Open when Steffi Graf sealed a 6-0, 6-0 win against Natasha Zvereva. Rafael Nadal sent his support to Amanda Anisimova.(AFP)

It was also Anisimova’s maiden Grand Slam final, but it proved to be a disappointing night. The American had beaten Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, and will also be making her top-10 debut in the WTA Rankings.

Despite the one-sided defeat, Anisimova has received support from fans and former players, with Rafael Nadal joining the bandwagon. The Spaniard, who retired last year, took to X and wrote, “Be proud,@AnisimovaAmanda! Grand Slam finalist!”

Speaking to reporters after the final, the 23-year-old said, “When I got back to the locker room, I kind of had that switch in my mind of, 'You know what, this is probably going to make you stronger in the end.’”

“And to not really dig myself down or put myself down after today, and just try and focus on how I can come out stronger after this.

“I think it's honestly, like, a fork in the road. It's whatever direction you want to go in. I'm going to choose the path of working towards my goals and to try and keep improving, hopefully put myself in more positions and opportunities like today.”

She also revealed that fatigue played a role in her defeat to Swiatek. “If anything, it's my physicality that I need to work on. To be able to last two weeks in a Grand Slam is definitely something that you need to work a lot on. It's not an easy feat,” she said.