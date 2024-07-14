Rafael Nadal dedicates special post for Carlos Alcaraz after Spain youngster crushes Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

In a commanding display of tennis prowess, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon title, overpowering Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year's final on Sunday. The victory marked Alcaraz’s fourth Grand Slam trophy, maintaining his flawless record in major finals. Adding to his two Wimbledon titles, the 21-year-old Spaniard boasts a U.S. Open victory in 2022 and a French Open win just last month. Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas, Nevada(Getty Images via AFP)

Rafael Nadal, the legendary Spanish tennis star, congratulated his fellow countryman for the second-successive Wimbledon title. Taking to his official Instagram account, Nadal shared a picture of Alcaraz celebrating as the former watched the match on his television, writing, “Congratulations Carlos!!!! What a great moment, another one. Hug!!!!”

See the post here:

Nadal will soon be partnering Alcaraz in a blockbuster men's doubles duo at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Djokovic, aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title to surpass Margaret Court and match Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles, was met with an unyielding force in Alcaraz. The young Spaniard's relentless performance from the outset set the tone for the match; Alcaraz seized his fifth break point in a gruelling 14-minute opening game, asserting his dominance early and riding a wave of momentum to clinch the first set with some formidable serving.

Djokovic faced an even tougher challenge in the subsequent set. Alcaraz capitalized on Djokovic’s service struggles and maintained relentless pressure. The Spaniard’s powerful groundstrokes and aggressive play pushed the 37-year-old Serbian into a corner, resulting in a two-set deficit that seemed almost insurmountable.

The third set witnessed a fierce battle, with both players showcasing their resilience and skill. Tied at 4-4, Alcaraz broke Djokovic’s serve with a stunning backhand winner, edging closer to victory with a 5-4 lead. Yet, the match took a dramatic turn as Alcaraz, despite being 40-0 up, squandered three match points and allowed Djokovic to break back.

Regaining his composure, Alcaraz ultimately sealed the match in the tiebreaker. Djokovic's final return into the net concluded the contest, cementing Alcaraz’s place as one of the sport's rising stars.

Djokovic applauded Alcaraz following the loss, stressing that it was a “deserved victory” for the 21-year-old youngster. Labelling him ‘incredible’, Djokovic also admitted that he was below-par throughout the first two sets, and his attempts to extend the game didn't reap the rewards as he fell short in quality against the Spaniard.