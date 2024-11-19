Rafael Nadal fights back tears as crowd breaks into 'Rafa' chants before start of Davis Cup match

Rafael Nadal is leading Spain's Davis Cup charge after he was chosen to play singles against Botic van de Zandschulp in their opening match of the crucial quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands. The ongoing Davis Cup is Nadal's farewell tournament, after he previously announced that he will be retiring from professional tennis after the end of the competition. As expected, the emotions were running high and Nadal was seen fighting back tears as the crowd in Malaga broke into loud 'Rafa Rafa' chants. Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal during the national anthem ahead of a Davis Cup quarterfinal match. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)

Nadal clearly looked overwhelmed with the thunderous crowd reception. The 38-year-old was also emotional when the national anthem of Spain was being played.

The Davis Cup will bring down the curtain on Nadal's career which has seen the Spaniard win a stunning 22 Grand Slams. He has also been a part of four Davis Cup-winning Spain teams, having previously won the World Cup of tennis in 2004, 2009, 2011 and 2019.

Earlier, there was huge speculation regarding whether Nadal will be playing singles. His last competitive game came during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz is Spain's first pick for Davis Cup tie and Roberto Bautista Agut was slated to be in the frame to be Spain's No.2.

If Alcaraz and Bautista Agut remained the top two picks, then Nadal would have been in the mix for a doubles spot. If Spain or Netherlands would have won both singles matches, then the doubles match would have been redundant.

However, Spain captain David Ferrer chose Nadal to spearhead the challenge and Carlos Alcaraz will now be playing against Tallon Griekspoor.

Earlier, Roger Federer, a long time on-court rival of Nadal, had penned a note for Nadal, making fans across the global emotional.

"Rafa, I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success," wrote Federer.

"And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next. Rafa that! Best always, your fan, Roger," he added.