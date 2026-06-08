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Rafael Nadal, Sachin Tendulkar bow down to Alexander Zverev after his long wait for Grand Slam title comes to an end

Alexander Zverev won the French Open after defeating Italy's Flavio Cobolli in a five-set marathon. 

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 10:12 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Alexander Zverev's long wait finally came to an end on Sunday as the German won his first-ever Grand Slam by clinching the French Open title. The 29-year-old defeated Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 in a five-set marathon to win the second Grand Slam of the year. Following this tremendous achievement, Zverev received congratulatory messages from Sachin Tendulkar and Rafael Nadal, and both legends lauded his persistence and determination.

Germany's Alexander Zverev holds "La Coupe des Mousquetaires" trophy after winning the French Open(AFP)

The 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal said that Zverev deserved it all after all the hard work he has put in over the years. The Spaniard also received special praise for Cobolli, who narrowly missed out at Roland Garros.

Also Read: Alexander Zverev ends Grand Slam curse in epic five-set French Open triumph over Flavio Cobolli

“Congratulations, @AlexZverev, on winning @rolandgarros! So well deserved after all the hard work and perseverance. You’ve been chasing your first Grand Slam for a long time, and you absolutely deserve it! And congratulations to Flavio as well for a fantastic tournament,” Nadal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Credit to Flavio Cobolli for the way he competed today as well. Both players gave everything to the game,” he added.

What Zverev said?

Zverev also suffered cramps in the summit clash in the fourth set, but the French Open winner believes this minor setback made him more focused, leading to a dominant display in the fifth and final set.

"With Jannik going out, Novak going out, I managed to stay composed. But then today I feel I didn't manage so well. I was nervous, but it's also human," Zverev told reporters.

"The cramps helped me because, in the end, it helped my mind let go. That's why I played the fifth ​set the way I did."

The life came full circle for Zverev after his win at Roland Garros this year. Just four years back, he left the tournament in a wheelchair with seven broken bones in his foot. Moreover, two years back, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

The 29-year-old also paid tribute to his team, which had remained by his side through the setbacks. "I probably have the longest-lasting team and coach on the tour," he said.

 
french open rafael nadal sachin tendulkar alexander zverev
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Tennis News / Rafael Nadal, Sachin Tendulkar bow down to Alexander Zverev after his long wait for Grand Slam title comes to an end
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