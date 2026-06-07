Alexander Zverev ends Grand Slam curse in epic five-set French Open triumph over Flavio Cobolli

The moment has finally arrived for Alexander Zverev. After years of near-misses that fuelled doubts over whether he would ever win a Grand Slam title, the German finally has his answer. Under the Paris evening sky and in front of a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier, Zverev defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 to win the 2026 French Open and claim the first major title of his career. Alexander Zverev of Germany hugs the trophy after winning the men's final match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the French Open (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

It proved fourth time lucky for Zverev. Having previously fallen to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final, Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Roland Garros final and Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final, the second seed finally broke through. He became only the third man born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam singles title, joining Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev. The victory also ended a 30-year wait for a German men's Grand Slam champion, with Boris Becker the last to achieve the feat at the 1996 Australian Open. Michael Stich, who won Wimbledon in 1991, is the only other German man in the Open Era to lift a major trophy.

French Open 2026 Final: How Alexander Zverev beat Flavio Cobolli - Highlights

On Court Philippe-Chatrier, Zverev made a composed and controlled start, striking the ball cleanly and maintaining relentless pressure against first-time major finalist Cobolli, who is guaranteed to break into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings on Monday. The German broke the Italian's serve three times to take the opening set 6-1 in just 35 minutes. Cobolli struggled behind his serve, winning fewer than half of the points played on his first serve despite landing 57 per cent of them, while Zverev feasted on the second delivery.

Cobolli, who defeated Zverev in the Munich final earlier this year, responded impressively in the second set, raising his level and playing with greater aggression and clarity. The German initially escaped when faced with his first break point at 3-3, 30-40, surviving a gruelling baseline exchange. But the reprieve proved short-lived. A marathon seventh game featuring multiple deuces and two double faults eventually swung Cobolli's way after a Zverev forehand error. It remained the only break of the set as the Italian claimed it 6-4 to level the match.

The tenth seed carried that momentum into the third set, continuing to use the drop shot effectively and dictating play with his forehand. In his first significant test since losing the second set, Zverev responded by saving break point at 1-2 with a serve-and-volley play before producing a forehand winner to hold serve. Gradually, however, the German began reading Cobolli's drop shots more effectively. As the Italian's intensity dipped, four errors in the tenth game opened the door for Zverev, who seized the opportunity to break and restore his lead in the match.

The fourth set brought another twist. Instead of wrapping up the title, Zverev showed the nerves that had haunted him in previous Grand Slam finals. A double fault and an untimely unforced error in the opening game, followed by a series of misfired drop-shot gambles in the seventh, allowed Cobolli to break his serve twice and move within touching distance of forcing a decider. Yet the German refused to fold, battling back from 3-5 down to level at 5-5. He even seized the early initiative in the tie-break, racing to a 3-1 lead, only for momentum to swing back in Cobolli's favour as the Italian forced a fifth set, making it the third consecutive French Open men's singles final to go the distance.

Zverev came out all guns blazing in the decider, racing to a 4-0 lead after breaking Cobolli twice. The German also survived two chaotic service games, navigating multiple deuces and double faults, while an increasingly weary Cobolli began to show signs of physical and mental fatigue. A third and decisive break of serve eventually sealed the title, as Zverev finally ended years of Grand Slam heartbreak.