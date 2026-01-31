Rafael Nadal's definitive answer on who he is rooting for in Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final: ‘If Novak wins…’

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic fought through a pair of blockbuster five-set matches in their respective semifinals, and are now set for a headline cross-generational encounter in the final of the Australian Open with history on the line for both.

Alcaraz is going for seventh grand slam title, but one that would make him the youngest player to complete the career grand slam by winning all four major tournaments. There is arguably more on the line for Djokovic as he guns for a record 25th grand slam – going where no player, man or woman, has gone before in the open era.

Fans will have their favourites regarding who they are rooting for, but one man who might have a slight conflict of interest is Rafael Nadal. Djokovic’s great rival and close friend but Alcaraz’s countryman and rival, Nadal was asked by ABC Sport in Australia who he will be rooting for in the prizefight on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena.

“In some way, with Novak we had an amazing story, with all those years competing for the most important things, and I wish him all the very best, but of course Carlos is from my country, I have a good relationship with him, we shared the Olympic Games together, we shared the Spanish team,” explained Nadal.