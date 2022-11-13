Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz - What is the scenario to finish 2022 as No.1 after ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz is still the world no.1 in ATP. But with the 19-year-old out of the season-ending event, the Tour Finals in Turin starting Sunday, there is a possibility, he could lose the spot at the end of next week. Alcaraz has withdrawn from the event owing to an abdominal injury he incurred during the Paris Masters earlier this month which forced him to end his rather unforgettable 2022 campaign.

His absence leaves Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, both part of the ATP Finals, with a big opportunity to pip Alcaraz and end the year as the world no.1. If Nadal pulls it off, it will be the first time he will claim the crown in almost two years and managed to go one ahead of Roger Federer, equal Pete Sampras and stand one behind Novak Djokovic for finishing the calendar year as the world no.1 for the sixth time in his career. For Tsitsipas, it will be a career first and first ever ATP world no.1 who is yet to win a Grand Slam.

Here stands the scenarios for Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz to end 2022 as the world no.1…

RAFAEL NADAL:

There are two ways in which Nadal can achieve the feat yet again. He can either win the title in Turin or end as the runner-up with a 4-1 record in the tournament and hope Tsitsipas falters in one of his matches.

Nadal is however yet to add the ATP Finals trophy to his illustrious cabinet. His best ever result in the year-end tournament was back in 2010 and 2013, when he had ended as the runner-up. With the Spaniard still struggling with injuries and hasn't spent much time on the court since his US Open exit, losing the only match he played so far which was his opener at the Paris Masters, it would be too much to ask from Nadal.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS:

His loss to Djokovic in the Paris Masters semis leaves him with a slender opportunity in Turin. The Greek needs to finish the tournament with a flawless record and bag his second year-end title.

Tsitsipas hasn't had the best of records at the ATP Finals since winning it back in 2017, but he heads into the contest on the back a rather impressive run at the fag end of this year where he reached the final in Astana and Stockholm and made the semis in Paris.

Tsitsipas however finds himself in a tricky group alongside Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

CARLOS ALCARAZ:

Well, he can hope that neither Nadal nor Tsitsipas have luck on their side in Turin. But the 1000 points lead over second-placed Nadal does give him some respite even though he won't be part of the event. It is most likely that he would end 2022 as the world no.1.

