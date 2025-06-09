Rafael Nadal's La Decima-winning French Open racquet sells for record price of INR 49 lakh

The Babolat racquet that Rafael Nadal used to complete La Decima at the Roland Garros eight years ago was sold at a Prestige Memorabilia auction on Sunday for a record price of $157,333.20 (INR 49.12 lakh), which included buyer's premium. Rafael Nadal had completed La Decima in 2017

It became the most expensive racquet sold at an auction, surpassing his previous record of $139,700 (INR 11.96 lakh), which he acquired at Sotheby's in 2023 by selling the racquet he used during the 2022 Australian Open, where he beat Daniil Medvedev in the final.

In 2017, Nadal defeated Stan Wawrinka in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to complete an unprecedented 10th French Open win. The win was all the more significant as he did not drop a single set en route to the title, which he won four more times in his career before retiring from professional tennis in 2024.

"To find a Grand Slam Final-used racket from Rafael Nadal is rare," reads the Prestige Memorabilia lot description. "To find one photomatched across an entire clay season (and more) -- capped by a French Open title -- is unprecedented."

The custom-made racquet has a 'Rafa' emblem at the throat and a sticker reading 'RG 2017 Nadal'.

Nadal attended the 2025 French Open for his farewell ceremony on Court Philippe Chatrier, which was graced by the other members of the Big Four. The organisers shared a small tribute clip as the crowd, donning 'Merci Rafa' shirts, gave a standing ovation. The organising committee ended the hour-long event by unveiling the iconic plaque on Court Philippe Chatrier, bearing Nadal's footprint along with the number 14 inscribed on it.

“When I (saw) that, I thought it was going to be just for this year. Knowing that's going to be forever there, it's a present that I can't describe in words,” Nadal said at his press conference later.

“For me it was and it is and it's always going to be a huge honor and very, very emotional to have this spot on the most important court of my tennis career, without a doubt.

“It's difficult to describe the feeling, but it's something that really touched me.”