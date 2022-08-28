Home / Sports / Tennis / 'Rivalry against Rafael Nadal is really heating up': Daniil Medvedev reacts to Novak Djokovic's US Open absence

tennis
Published on Aug 28, 2022 05:48 PM IST

Medvedev is back a year later to defend his title in New York, but there won't be any Djokovic at the US Open 2022 owing to Covid-19 vaccination protocols which left the 21-time Grand Slam winner to withdraw from the competition.

By HT Sports Desk

A year ago Daniil Medvedev, the present world no.1, had stopped a rampaging Novak Djokovic at the Flushing Meadows, denying him a shot the elusive Calendar Year Grand Slam as he had defeated the Serb in straight sets to win his maiden Grand Slam trophy. He's back a year later to defend his title in New York, but there won't be any Djokovic at the US Open 2022 owing to Covid-19 vaccination protocols which left the 21-time Grand Slam winner to withdraw from the competition.

Speaking on Djokovic's absence at the US Open, the Russian was left disappointed but admitted that he understands the rules of the American government before he made a statement on the Serb's ongoing Grand Slam rivalry with Rafael Nadal.

"I wish he would play here," Medvedev told reporters ahead of the U.S. Open main draw, which starts on Monday.

"The rivalry against Rafa (Nadal) is really I feel like heating up in a way. Twenty-two, 21 (Grand Slams), a joke of a number," he said referring to the number of major titles won by Nadal and Djokovic respectively.

"It's a pity he (Djokovic) is not here. It would be a great story I think for tennis. Not only tennis-wise, but it's not us tennis players, it's American government rules. Completely understandable also."

Medvedev hasn't looked at his best in the build-up to the US Open. After a title win at Los Cabos, he suffered an early exit in Montreal before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas at Cincinnati.

"The biggest challenge always is to play tennis," he said. "I say this because we want to win every tournament. I mean, I managed to win only one this year, but I played maybe 12, 13, 14. I want to win every of them that I play. It's always a constant challenge."

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

