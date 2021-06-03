Roger Federer argues and wins at French Open

Roger Federer improved to 10-1 against Marin Cilic to reach the third round at Roland Garros.

After arguing with the chair umpire in the second set, Federer quickly recovered his composure and won 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is playing his first major tournament in 16 months.

In the first point of the tiebreaker, Cilic hit a serve near the line and Federer conceded it as an ace. The umpire came out of his seat and called it long, but Federer gave Cilic the point anyway. The replay showed the ball was long.

Cilic then double-faulted in the fourth game of the fourth set to go down 3-1.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic reached the third round of the French Open for the 16th straight year with a straight-set win over clay-court specialist Pablo Cuevas.

The top-ranked Serb prevailed 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 after saving eight of the nine break points he faced.

Djokovic showed impressive language skills, too, speaking in an excellent French during his on court interview.

The 2016 champion said: “He has a lot of power and spin on both the forehand and backhand, but I stayed focused and I think the third set was really difficult for me. I raised my game. I stayed focused, I found my serve when it was important."



