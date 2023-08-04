Roger Federer opens up on grand Wimbledon return after retirement, sitting in Royal Box

Roger Federer is approaching a year since the official announcement of his retirement prior to last year’s Laver Cup. With his glittering tennis career now behind him, Federer is spending his time with his family and off-field commitments. This included being present at Wimbledon, sitting in the Royal Box early in the fortnight alongside his family and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the AELTC.

Federer was also pictured playing some rallies alongside the member of the royal family and some ballkids, as part of Wimbledon’s build-up, ahead of the tournament. Federer was interviewed by the New York Times regarding his time after tennis, including the opportunity to watch his great rival Andy Murray play on Centre Court, but this time from the Royal Box and not across the net.

Speaking to NYT, Federer recounted a conversation he had with his father, Robert. “My dad whispered, ‘Wouldn’t you rather be playing than watching?’,” said the Swiss star. “I said, ‘No, I’m happy to enjoy the match.’ It was so fun sitting next to Princess Catherine.”

“She is an avid tennis fan, and she plays herself. I know her very well. We have to be careful not to talk too much,” said Federer, who continues to hold the men’s record of titles won at Wimbledon at 8, ahead of Pete Sampras and Novak Djokovic on 7. The Princess of Wales has been a regular attendee of Wimbledon, and became patron of the club in 2016.

Federer played in 12 Wimbledon finals on the famous Centre Court, and although his last appearance was that painful loss to Novak Djokovic in 2019 where he held 2 match points, it is an arena of which he no doubt holds the most positive memories of his tennis career.

Federer’s 20 grand slam titles were the highest mark when he last played in a grand slam tournament, at Wimbledon 2021, where he lost out to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals in what would prove to be his final singles match on tour. Since, he has watched Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both surpass him, but is still considered by many as the greatest tennis player of all time.

‘I was relieved, I think, and happy to retire’

Federer’s retirement was a factor of age, but also of knees that had begun to give him greater cause for concern. Federer reflected on his retirement, which was announced in the wake of Wimbledon in 2022, and how he has grown to live with it.

“But the good/bad thing about Covid, and with my knee surgery, is that everything started to slow down in the past three years, so it wasn’t like I came from playing 100 matches and then boom, it’s over,” said the Swiss Maestro. “At the end I was relieved, I think, and happy to retire. It ended in the most perfect way at the Laver Cup. I was surrounded by my biggest rivals, and my family was there and my friends,” he concluded.

Federer has spent much of his time in retirement with his children, wife, and parents, as well as contributing to his foundation in Africa. Fans expect to see him attend the next edition of the Laver Cup, a tournament which he advocated for and helped to put in place, which will take place in Vancouver, Canada in late September following the US Open.

