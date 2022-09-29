Roger Federer reacts to Virat Kohli's terrific video message on Instagram, reveals massive 'India' wish

Tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday reacted to Virat Kohli's heartfelt message for him, following the Swiss great's retirement from the game earlier this month. Federer had announced his retirement from tennis on September 15 and played his final match in the Laver Cup 2022 – a doubles game alongside long-time Rafael Nadal. Kohli, in his message for Federer, called the former tennis star the ‘greatest of all time’, and further paid a tribute to his immense contribution to the sport.

Federer took to his official Instagram account to react to Kohli's video message. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Federer wrote, “Thanks @virat.kohli. I hope to make it to India soon.”

Federer's Instagram story (Instagram)

Earlier, Federer received a grand farewell at the Laver Cup last week, as he was surrounded by his family members as well as some of his greatest rivals throughout his tennis career – Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, among others.

In his message for the Swiss maestro, Kohli said, "I personally had the chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway.

“You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care,” said the India batter,” he had further added.

Federer won 103 ATP singles titles and overall 1,251 matches throughout his illustrious career. Federer also won 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record-making eight Wimbledon men's singles titles. Federer's glorious career saw his reign at the top of the ATP Rankings for 310 weeks.

