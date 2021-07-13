Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tennis

Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

20-time Grand Slam champion Federer could not go past the quarter-final stage in the 2021 Wimbledon after he was knocked by Hubert Hurkacz.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during his quarter-final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon. (REUTERS)

Roger Federer has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Federer has said that he has suffered a 'setback' in his recovery from a knee injury and thus has to withdraw from the Olympics. 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer ould not go past the quarter-final stage in the 2021 Wimbledon after he was knocked by Hubert Hurkacz.

"During the grass-court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said in a statement on social media.

"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer," he added.

"I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard for the team from afar."

Earlier, after losing to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021, the Swiss tennis maestro had said: "I really do not know if that was the last time I will play Wimbledon."

Hurkacz stunned 39-year-old Federer to storm into the semifinals of the tournament. Hurkacz defeated Federer 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam here at the Centre Court.

"I really do not know if that was the last time I will play Wimbledon. I have to take a few days, then go from there. Hubert played great. It was tough, you know," Wimbledon's official website quoted Federer as saying.

"The last few games obviously... you can feel that you are not coming back from it. I am not used to that kind of situation, especially not here," he added.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 Grand Slam titles after the Serbian won his sixth Wimbledon title.

(with ANI inputs)

