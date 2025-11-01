Rohan Bopanna, India's two-time Grand Slam champion, announces retirement from professional tennis

Rohan Bopanna, a long-time stalwart of Indian tennis, announced his retirement from professional sport on Saturday, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career that spanned over two decades. It is worth mentioning that Bopanna's last appearance came during the Paris Masters 1000, where he teamed up with Alexander Bublik. The duo ultimately lost the Round of 32 match, falling 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 to John Peers and James Tracy. Rohan Bopanna on Saturday announced his retirement from professional sport.(REUTERS)

Bopanna took to his social media account to confirm his decision to retire from professional sport. In his statement, he wrote, “How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it's time I'm officially hanging up my racquet.”

“From chopping wood in Coorg to strengthen my serve, to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world - it feels surreal. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life,” he added.

Bopanna is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players to have emerged from India, having established his reputation in doubles and mixed doubles through his trademark serve and impeccable net play.

The 45-year-old, who won the French Open mixed doubles in 2017, also represented India in several Davis Cup ties and the Olympic Games. In 2024, he won the Australian Open men's doubles (alongside Matthew Ebden), and just a few days later, he achieved the World No.1 ranking at the age of 43, a true testament to his grit and determination.

Apart from the men's doubles, Bopanna also won the mixed doubles at the French Open in 2017, where he partnered with Gabriela Dabrowski.

Bopanna's partnership with Aisam-ul-Haq

Not many know, but Bopanna's career was also marked by his partnership with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan, and the duo were fondly known as the ‘Indo-Pak express’. The pairing also reached the finals of the 2010 US Open, putting Asian tennis back in global headlines.

Apart from the US Open finals, Bopanna also reached the finals of three more Grand Slams - one in men's doubles (alongside Ebden at the 2023 US Open) and two in mixed doubles (alongside Timea Babos at the 2018 Australian Open and Sania Mirza at the 2023 Australian Open).

He also played the summit clash of the year-ending ATP Finals in 2012 and 2015, alongside Mahesh Bhupathi and Florin Mergea.