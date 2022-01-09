Home / Sports / Tennis / Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan win Adelaide International tournament
tennis

Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan win Adelaide International tournament

  • The Indian pair defeated Dodig and Melo in straight sets to win the tournament. Bopanna and Ramanathan defeated Dodig and Melo 7-6, 6-1 here at the Centre Court.
File photo of Rohan Bopanna.(Getty Images)
File photo of Rohan Bopanna.(Getty Images)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Adelaide

India men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated top-seeded Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo to win the Adelaide International tournament on Sunday.

The Indian pair defeated Dodig and Melo in straight sets to win the tournament. Bopanna and Ramanathan defeated Dodig and Melo 7-6, 6-1 here at the Centre Court.

The first set was closely contested and Bopanna and Ramanathan had to dig deep to find the best in themselves. In the end, the Indian duo stuck it out and registered a thrilling 7-6 win in the first set.

Bopanna and Ramanathan continued with their momentum, and the duo breezed to a easy win in the second set, winning the tournament in some style.

Earlier, Bopanna and Ramanathan had outclassed fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez in straight sets to reach the final of the competition.

The unseeded Indian duo defeated the Bosnian-Mexican duo 6-2 6-4 in the doubles semifinals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohan bopanna ramkumar ramanathan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out