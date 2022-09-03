Sachin Tendulkar's terrific tweet on Serena Williams wins hearts

Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles and arguably one of the greatest women tennis players ever, got eliminated from the US Open 2022 in the third round, on Saturday. The legendary tennis player had not been at her best in the last coupe of years but this defeat was different as it could well bring an end one of the most glittering careers the sport has ever seen. Serena, who announced her retirement last month, however, is yet to confirm the date or tournament that will be her last. As the news of her elimination hit the headlines, wishes started pouring in from across the globe.

In a great gesture, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar acknowledged the achievements of Serena, in a wonderfully crafted tweet.

"Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel. Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career, @serenawilliams", Sachin wrote.

Serena's star-studded career and contributions to tennis, was duly reminisced and appreciated by other legendary sportspersons. Winner of 28 Olympics medals, great American Swimmer Michael Phelps wished Serena on Twitter.

"Her will, her strength, her determination…she simply never gives up. She’s a great example to us all. Congrats and thank you, Serena!!," wrote Phelps.

Adding to the countless wishes that Serena received, renowned golfer Tiger Woods congratulated her on Twitter.

"It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats@serenawilliams", wrote Woods. "@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!"

Serena won the first round in the ongoing US Open in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 against Danka Kovinic. Surpassing expectations, she then prevailed over second seed Anett Kontaveit in a hard-fought match, winning 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2. In the third round, Serena was up against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and the Australian won 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 in what was the longest US Open match of Serena's career at three hours and five minutes.

