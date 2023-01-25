Home / Sports / Tennis / Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Krawczyk-Neal Australian Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian duo reach finals after thriller

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 03:17 PM IST

Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Australian Open 2023 Semi-Finals Highlights: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna won against Neal Skupski, Desirae Krawczyk in their semi-final fixture. Follow Highlights of Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski.

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna vs Neal Skupski, Desirae Krawczyk Highlights Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna face Neal Skupski, Desirae Krawczyk in the Mixed Doubles semi-finals, at the Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday.Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna sealed a 7(7)-6(5) 6(5)-7(7) 10-6 win against third-seeds Neal Skupski, Desirae Krawczyk in their mixed doubles semi-final fixture, at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday. In an epic, the Indian pair won the first set and were at match point in the second set, but had to wait till the super tie-breaker after some brilliant work from the Brit-American pair in the second's tie-breaker. The Indian pair received a walkover in their last-eight fixture against Latvian-Spanish duo of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez. Mirza and Bopanna began their campaign with a 7-5 6-3 victory against Jaimee Fourlis, Luke Saville, followed by a 6-4 7(11)-6(9) victory against Ariel Behar and Makoto Ninomiya. Meanwhile, Krawczyk, Skupski began with a hard-fought 6(3)-7(7) 7(14)-6(12) 10-8 against Aussie pair John Peers, Storm Sanders. In the second round, they grabbed an easy 6-2 6-4 win against Andrew Harris Alana Parnaby, followed by a 4-6 6-3 10-5 victory against Jamie Murray and Taylor Townsend.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 25, 2023 03:02 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: GAME OVER!

    Sania and Rohan grab the crucial win, winning 10-6 in the super tie-breaker! They reach the finals, winning 7(7)-6(5) 6(5)-7(7) 10-6.

  • Jan 25, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: 9-6!

    A ferocious stare and Sania's backhand does the job! 9-6 and match point!

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:58 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: India lead 6-2!

    The Sania second serve works as it helps them to get a 8-4 lead against the third-seeds!

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: India lead 6-2!

    Bopanna is in hot form as he extends their lead to 6-2 in the super tie-breaker with a reflex half-volley shot.

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: Super tie-break time!

    It is super tie-break time as the Indian pair grab the first point to go 1-0 up!

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:50 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: The Indians lose the second set!

    The Indians have lost the second set as the American-Brit pair stage a comeback to win it 7(7)-6(5)

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: TIE-BREAK TIME!

    It is a tie-breaker again as they are tied 6-6 in the second set, with the Indians leading 2-1!

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: 5-5 now!

    SOLID FROM BOPANNA AS HE RISES TO THE OCASSION TO MAKE IT 6-5 WITH A BRILLIANT SHOT! EXCELLENT TENNIS!

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:34 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: 5-5 now!

    What a game of tennis as it is 5-5 now! The second set is phasing out just like the earlier one!

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: Indians trail in second set!

    Bopanna and Sania trail 4-5 in the second set with the third-seeds grabbing a shock lead!

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: BROKEN AGAIN!

    The Indian pair is back in the lead! Sania Mirza with some brilliant returns in the game as the duo leads 4-3.

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:21 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: Indians concede lead

    Krawczyk/Skupski have now broken the Indian pair, meaning it's back to parity in the second set

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:09 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: The Indians grab the first game in the second set!

    Although the third-seeds pulled a game back early, Sania and Co. lead again 2-1!

  • Jan 25, 2023 02:03 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: The Indians grab the first game in the second set!

    Bopanna and Sania lead 1-0 in the second set, having won the first set 7-6.

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:57 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: Bopanna and Sania get the tiebreaker!

    Sania and Bopanna win the tiebreaker 7-5, thereby winning the first set 7-6.

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:40 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: STUNNING SERVE BY SANIA!

    Sania discusses something with Bopanna and then suddenly puts in a stunning serve. Krawczyk is taken aback and can only steer it wide as the Indians are 6-5 in the first set now!

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:37 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: 5-4!

    WHAT A SHOT BY NEAL AS THE 3RD-SEEDS TAKE THIS GAME TO MAKE IT 5-5 IN THE FIRST SET!

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:32 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: 5-4!

    After the third-seeds made it 4-4, Bopanna and Sania have taken the lead once again and it is 5-4.

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:29 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: Indians lead in the first set!

    It is 4-3 in the first set as both sides are battling it hard and Bopanna and Sania have the lead now!

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:29 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: Poor shot by Bopanna!

    Poor forehand by Bopanna as it goes out after a short rally between the pairs. The third seeds win the sixth game and its 3-3 in the first set!

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:22 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: India get the fifth game in the first set!

    Good showing by Bopanna, as he forces his Krawczyk to put her attempt outside the court, after a stunning forehand from the Indian ace to the left side of the court!

    3-2 in first set for India!

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:18 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: 2-1 in the first set!

    Bopanna and Sania lead 2-1 in the first set, with the fourth game ongoing, where they are tied at 15-15 against their third-seeded opponents!

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: 1-1 in the first set!

    Currently the first set is going on and Sania, Bopanna are level at 1-1 with Skupski and Krawczyk. They are in the third game and the Indian pair lead 40-0!

  • Jan 25, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna vs Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski Live Score Australian Open 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Australian Open mixed doubles semifinals between Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna and third-seeded Desirae Krawczyk Neal Skupski, straight from the Margaret Court Arena.

