Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Krawczyk-Neal Australian Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian duo reach finals after thriller

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna vs Neal Skupski, Desirae Krawczyk Highlights Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna face Neal Skupski, Desirae Krawczyk in the Mixed Doubles semi-finals, at the Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday.Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna sealed a 7(7)-6(5) 6(5)-7(7) 10-6 win against third-seeds Neal Skupski, Desirae Krawczyk in their mixed doubles semi-final fixture, at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday. In an epic, the Indian pair won the first set and were at match point in the second set, but had to wait till the super tie-breaker after some brilliant work from the Brit-American pair in the second's tie-breaker. The Indian pair received a walkover in their last-eight fixture against Latvian-Spanish duo of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez. Mirza and Bopanna began their campaign with a 7-5 6-3 victory against Jaimee Fourlis, Luke Saville, followed by a 6-4 7(11)-6(9) victory against Ariel Behar and Makoto Ninomiya. Meanwhile, Krawczyk, Skupski began with a hard-fought 6(3)-7(7) 7(14)-6(12) 10-8 against Aussie pair John Peers, Storm Sanders. In the second round, they grabbed an easy 6-2 6-4 win against Andrew Harris Alana Parnaby, followed by a 4-6 6-3 10-5 victory against Jamie Murray and Taylor Townsend.

