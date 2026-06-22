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Serena Williams makes sensational comeback at 44, to play singles at Wimbledon after getting wildcard entry

Serena Williams makes sensational comeback at 44. Here's all you need to know about her Wimbledon participation. 

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 08:07 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam winner, is all set to make a sensational comeback to singles competition after she was handed a wildcard for the upcoming Wimbledon. On Sunday, the All England Club announced that Serena will be returning to professional tennis after almost four years away from the sport. Earlier, Serena had confirmed three weeks ago that she would be teaming up with her sister Venus for the doubles competition, but no one expected her to mount a comeback in singles.

Serena Williams makes sensational comeback at 44. (AFP)

Also Read: Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon with Venus as legendary duo get doubles wildcard

Serena, 44, will now play both singles and doubles at Wimbledon. She had already accepted a wild card for the doubles competition with her older sister, Venus.

“This is not a drill,” wrote the official handle of Wimbledon on X (formerly Twitter). “Name a more iconic return…we’ll wait,” commented the WTA Tour.

Serena has won Wimbledon seven times - 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016. She’s also won 14 Grand Slams in doubles, all with Venus, and six of them came at Wimbledon.

Serena had also won the singles and doubles (with Venus) titles at the 2012 London Olympics, when the tennis competition was played on the hallowed grass of the All England Club.

Her last Wimbledon appearance came in 2022. Serena was defeated in the opening round by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan in her first match. As of now, Serena has not entered the singles draws of any grass-court tuneup tournaments before Wimbledon.

Serena is currently 593 in the doubles rankings, and she has no singles ranking after being away for so long.

She could potentially face Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka or any other top-ranked player in the opening rounds because she has no singles ranking.

 
wimbledon serena williams grand slam champion
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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