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Serena Williams stuns tennis world with comeback announcement nearly four years after retirement

Serena Williams re-entered the anti-doping pool last year, which triggered rumours of a comeback. She also dodged those questions during an interview.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 08:54 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Serena Williams is set to make her highly anticipated competitive comeback to tennis at the age of 44. She will be in action at Queen's Club in London this month as a wildcard entry into the doubles draw, the club confirmed in a statement.

Serena Williams will be making her competitive comeback this year.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

She last played on the WTA Tour in September 2022 and retired from professional tennis after a third-round defeat at the US Open.

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‘Next chapter’

"Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter. Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages," she said.

Meanwhile, Valeria Camillo, WTA chairperson, welcomed her return. In a statement, she said, "Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all-time, with a legacy that extends far beyond the court... I cannot wait to see her face a new generation of top players."

Earlier at Indian Wells, Novak Djokovic also hinted at her comeback. "I think she's coming back. I don't know. I haven't spoken to her, but ​I guess the sentiment is that she's coming back," he said.

"I pick that one (Wimbledon) as well as her comeback, but yeah, I don't know. I think she might maybe play a doubles tournament or two with Venus. That would ​be nice to see, just from my point of view and for tennis ​fans.

"She's one of the greatest athletes. It would be great to have her back," he added.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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