Home / Sports / Tennis / Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut out of Davis Cup with injury, replaced by Albert Ramos
tennis

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut out of Davis Cup with injury, replaced by Albert Ramos

World number 19 Bautista Agut, who helped Spain clinch the 2019 title against Canada in the inaugural edition of the revamped event, was the highest-ranked singles player in the team.
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut out of Davis Cup with injury, replaced by Albert Ramos(AP)
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut out of Davis Cup with injury, replaced by Albert Ramos(AP)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut has been ruled out of the Davis Cup after suffering an abdominal injury in training and will be replaced by Albert Ramos, the Spanish tennis federation said 

World number 19 Bautista Agut, who helped Spain clinch the 2019 title against Canada in the inaugural edition of the revamped event, was the highest-ranked singles player in the team.

Ramos, 33, will join Pablo Carreno Busta, Feliciano Lopez, Marcel Granollers and 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who will be making his Davis Cup debut.

Spain will also be without 20-times Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

They begin the defence of their title against Ecuador in Madrid on Friday before taking on the Russian team on Saturday.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
roberto bautista agut davis cup
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out