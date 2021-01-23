Spanish federation apologises to Tennis Australia over player quarantine
Spain's tennis federation (RFET) on Saturday apologised to Tennis Australia (TA) after complaining about the treatment of two Spanish players in quarantine before next month's Australian Open.
More than 70 players have been confined to their rooms after some passengers on three charter flights that brought them to Australia tested positive for the new coronavirus. Other players are able to train for up to five hours a day.
"We apologise to TA if our statement has at any time been interpreted as a criticism of their working methods, nothing is further from our intention," RFET said in a statement.
The federation had said on Thursday said two players - Mario Vilella and Carlos Alcaraz - had not been informed they would be strictly confined if they were on a flight with someone who tested positive "regardless of the physical proximity".
In the earlier statement it said it was clear the duo would not be able to compete on "equal terms" at the major and the confinement could result in physical and psychological harm.
On Saturday RFET said its intention had been "to request the Australian Open, with utmost respect for their skills, the possibility of exploring safe training options for Spanish players affected by isolation for 14 days."
"This initiative is based on good faith and in no way calls into question the actions of the Australian Government or the Australian Open."
On Saturday, there were three new cases recorded among international arrivals in hotel quarantine in Victoria. It was not made clear whether the new cases were linked to the Australian Open.
Spain's Paula Badosa on Thursday became the first player who had entered for the Grand Slam to confirm a positive test.
"The RFET thanks TA for the effort to organise, in these difficult moments due to the pandemic, the first Grand Slam of the season, something vital for our players who are going to compete again and generate resources," RFET added.
The Australian Open begins on Feb. 8 in Melbourne, the state capital of Victoria.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty itching to get started at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why the tennis world's best players are hitting balls against hotel walls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expected Australian honour for tennis great Court stirs controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish tennis player says she tested positive for COVID-19
- Paula Badosa, a 23-year-old who reached the fourth round at last year's French Open, wrote Thursday on Twitter that she received her test result for the illness caused by the coronavirus on the seventh day of her hard quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World No.1 Barty joins elite field for Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top-ranked Ash Barty to make return in Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two more Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza reveals she had contracted coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Australian Open players test positive for coronavirus: officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open boss says 'vast majority' of players back hard quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bautista Agut says hotel quarantine like jail with Wifi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bopanna stuck in Australian Open quarantine, Gabba Test a solace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Davis Cup Finals up to 11 days in 2021, could be in 3 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox