 Sumit Nagal takes a set off World No. 7 Holger Rune before exiting Monte Carlo Masters | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sumit Nagal takes a set off World No. 7 Holger Rune before exiting Monte Carlo Masters

PTI |
Apr 11, 2024 07:29 PM IST

Sumit Nagal lost 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 after battling hard for two hours and 11 minutes in the prestigious clay court event.

Putting up a brave fight, India's Sumit Nagal took a set off world number seven Holger Rune before losing his rain-hit second round match of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday.

India's Sumit Nagal in action during his round of 32 match against Denmark's Holger Rune(REUTERS)
India's Sumit Nagal in action during his round of 32 match against Denmark's Holger Rune(REUTERS)

In an impressive show of grit and gumption, Nagal threatened to spoil Rune's party by taking the second set after the second round match, which was suspended due to rain on Wednesday, resumed. However, he lost his serve twice in the final set.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Indian qualifier was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune in the second set, when the heavens opened up.

He lost 3-6 6-3 2-6 after battling hard for two hours and 11 minutes in the prestigious clay court event. Nevertheless, it was a memorable tournament for him as he became the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Masters event on clay.

Nagal had taken a set off the great Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open.

The 26-year-old Nagal dropped his serve in the second game of the final set to fall behind but broke back immediately and held his own serve to make it 2-2. However, he lost his serve again in the sixth game and the match was settled there.

At the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin clay court, he first humbled the eight seeded Flavio Cobolli in the qualifier, and then third seeded Facundo Diaz Acosto to sail into the main draw of the tournament.

India's flagbearer in singles tennis, then, stunned Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the first round with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden had lost their round of 16 men's doubles match to Mate Pavić of Croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador on Wednesday.

They lost 3-6 6-7 (6-8).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Sumit Nagal takes a set off World No. 7 Holger Rune before exiting Monte Carlo Masters
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On