‘Sunshine Double’ queen Sabalenka underlines her status at the top

Mumbai: Aryna Sabalenka almost spat out her drink when reminded about her manic March.

“I don’t know what can be better than this month,” the world No.1 told Tennis Channel.

Better than getting engaged, getting a dog, and entering the history books as one of only five female players to pull off the Sunshine Double in tennis?

“Really tough to keep up with this,” she said in a press conference.

Sabalenka, though, isn’t just keeping up on the court. She is marking herself as a cut above the rest in the women’s tour at present, underlining her status as the No.1 like few have in the past.

In beating Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the Miami Open final, Sabalenka captured back-to-back WTA 1000 titles on the hard courts of Indian Wells and Miami, arguably the two most prestigious tournaments after Grand Slams.

Termed the Sunshine Double, the feat is so rare that only one reigning top-ranked woman had ever done it before (Steffi Graf, 1994 and 1996), and three other women overall (Kim Clijsters, 2005, Victoria Azarenka, 2016, and Iga Swiatek, 2022). The club’s latest entrant also, remarkably, flaunts a doubles Sunshine Double (with Elise Mertens, 2019).

Sabalenka also won in Miami last year, becoming the first to win the trophy in consecutive years since Serena Williams more than a decade ago. The Belarusian also reached the Indian Wells final last year, becoming the first player since Maria Sharapova over a decade ago to play both finals in consecutive years.

Last year, the US Open champion captured four titles and reached at least the semi-final of all Slams. This year, the Australian Open runner-up has three titles and a 23-1 win-loss record so far.

This is the kind of consistency the modern women’s tour has not often witnessed.

The solitary defeats that came in the way of Sabalenka’s thus far near-perfect 2026 and an Indian Wells-Miami double sweep had a common theme.

In both finals, Sabalenka was a set away from the finish line before the wheels came off. Mirra Andreeva turned the tables from one set down at the 2025 Indian Wells, and Elena Rybakina from one set all at the 2026 Australian Open.

The recent loss stung hard. Especially since Sabalenka was 3-0 up in the deciding set, and since she lost other big finals last year in similar fashion – at the Australian Open and French Open no less.

Post Melbourne, Sabalenka and her team came together to “dig deep” on why she was letting “these finals get too much in my head” and getting “super emotional and tight” when she had opportunities to edge ahead.

Sabalenka came out with an answer that, as she described, sounds “so easy” but can be “so tough”. Which was that the next time she played a final, she would constantly remind herself that she had it.

And she did have it, going from tight in Melbourne to terrific in Indian Wells and Miami in the decisive moments.

With Rybakina serving at championship point in the Indian Wells final tie-break, Sabalenka cracked a crosscourt backhand winner on her second touch. With Gauff taking the Miami Open final to a decider and facing break point in the following service game, Sabalenka cracked an up-the-line backhand winner on her third touch.

“Well, it’s deep,” Sabalenka told reporters of the mentality tweak. “My mentality going into this final was like there’s no way I’m going to lose this… there’s no way I’ll let anything get to me. I’ll constantly keep reminding myself of how strong I am, and that I got it.”

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion has got a Sunshine Double. The world No.1 keeps winning matches and trophies while adding her name to the record books. And she wants to keep going.

“Motivation?” Sabalenka said when asked about finding motivation amidst such achievements and victory runs. “Guys, like, I’m not even close to the legends.”