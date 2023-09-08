Sweltering conditions force US Open to amend its roof policy

This year’s US Open has proved to be a gruelling outing for players because of extreme heat and a rise in temperature. The conditions have been so unbearable that 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev even had to warn that “one player is going to die” due to the hot and humid weather at Flushing Meadows. With temperatures reaching as high as 95-degree Fahrenheit (35 Celsius), Wednesday reportedly turned out to be the hottest day at US Open 2023. Following innumerable complaints, the US Open recently decided to make a change in its policy regarding the roofed stadiums. To offer extra shade to the players, the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof will be partially shut. The new policy, however, still does not allow the roofs of Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums to be closed entirely.

General view of the roof partly closed during a Men's Singles Quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz(Getty Images via AFP)

“Following the conclusion of the Jelena Ostapenko-Coco Gauff match on Tuesday, September 5, the tournament opted to partially close the roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium. Additionally, following the conclusion of the first set in the Linette/Pera-Brady/Stefani match, the roof in Louis Armstrong Stadium was partially closed,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in a statement, as per New York Post.

“The decision in both instances was made to provide relief from the sun and heat for the fans. By partially closing the roofs, both courts became shaded which improved conditions for the players. This decision is made by the Tournament Referee, but he got input from tournament management and the medical team,” Widmaier added.

The new heat policy is understood to have a regulation which will allow a longer break in between two sets when the temperature crosses the mark of 86.2 degrees Fahrenheit. This year’s US Open will come to an end on Sunday.

A report published by news agency AP claimed that the change to the roof policy was done during a women’s singles quarter-finals match between Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko earlier this week. The report even suggested that the coming days during the US Open may even witness higher temperatures.

During Novak Djokovic’s men’s singles quarter-finals win against Taylor Fritz, the stadium was partly shut. The humid conditions at the venue forced the Serbian champ to pour water over his head during a changeover. Djokovic discussed the ordeal during an on-court interview. “I’m drenched in sweat. Just very humid conditions,” Djokovic said, as per AP.

Beating the weather, Djokovic succeeded in prevailing over his American opponent. The 23-time Grand Slam winner claimed an emphatic 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Fritz. The 36-year-old will next face Ben Shelton in the semi-finals. Current world number one and defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Daniil Medvedev in the other men’s singles semi-final.

