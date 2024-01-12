Swiatek vs Kenin, Alcaraz vs Gasquet and much more: Top-five first round matches at 2024 Australian Open

The 2024 Australian Open main draw will begin on Sunday, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev eyeing glory in men's singles. Meanwhile, the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka will aim to win the title in women's singles. Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz have been given tough opponents.

For the first round, we have some tantalising fixtures lined-up and fans are expecting entertaining tennis right from the get-go.

Here are the top-five first round matches at the 2024 Australian Open:

1. Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin

Swiatek and Kenin have faced each other only once and it was the 2020 Roland Garros final, where the Polish ace won 6-4 6-1 to clinch her maiden Grand Slam. Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020, where she beat Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the final. But since then, she has been struggling with injuries which has contributed to a dip in form. Kenin is still expected to be a tough challenge for the World No. 1 and a defeat for Swiatek will be a massive upset.

2. Dominic Thiem vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Thiem finished as Aus Open runners-up in 2020 and will look to build a similar run this year in Melbourne. But for that to happen, he will first need to defeat Canada's Auger-Aliassime. THe Canadian was in poor form in 2023, and will look to get back on track.

3. Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet

World No. 2 Alcaraz will have a huge task in hand against Gasquet in his first round match. The Spaniard has never won a title in Melbourne, and is up against a 37-year-old player, who will be aiming to turn back the clock and bag a win. The Frenchman was also seen training with Nadal during the offseason. This could turn out to be the most entertaining match in the first round and fans will expect Alcaraz to win. Meanwhile, a win for Gasquet will stun everyone.

4. Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia

Osaka has played in a major since her defeat in the 2022 US Open to Danielle Collins. Six months after giving birth to her baby daughter, she returned to the Brisbane International last week. The four-time Grand Slam winner will begin her campaign against Garcia, who won the 2022 WTA Finals title. The Frenchwoman is currently ranked No. 20 and will look to get her season started with a win against Osaka, who lacks match time.

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini

This could be the biggest match in the first round, and atleast the names promise us that. The Greek reached the Australian Open final in 2023 and will look to have a similar run this year. He has never won a Grand Slam and is up against Berrettini, who will be aiming to follow something similar. Both players have faced each other thrice, with the Italian losing all matches. Berrettini has reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2022, and if he gets his momentum, he could turn into one of the contenders.