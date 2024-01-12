close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / Comeback man Sumit Nagal completes sensational return to Australian Open main draw after three years

Comeback man Sumit Nagal completes sensational return to Australian Open main draw after three years

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 12, 2024 11:48 AM IST

This will be Nagal's second main draw appearance at the Australian Open, first in three years, and fourth overall at a Grand Slam tournament.

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continued his sensational return to the sport on Friday as he qualified for the 2024 Australian Open main draw after a gritty 6-4, 6-4 win against Alex Molcan of Slovakia at the Melbourne Park. This will be Nagal's second main draw appearance at the Australian Open, first in three years, and fourth overall at a Grand Slam tournament.

Sumit Nagal is through to 2024 Australian Open main draw
Sumit Nagal is through to 2024 Australian Open main draw

Nagal, ranked 139th in the world, made the statement clear early on as he broke Molcan in his opening service game to race away to a 3-0 lead in the first set before his 26-year-old opponent broke back to level the score at 3-3 as the Indian lost his rhythm, registering 17 unforced errors in the first six games. Nagal, however, held his nerves to emerge on top in the second break point opportunity he grabbed in the 10th game as he won the opening set 6-4 in 51 minutes.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Nagal stayed toe-to-toe with Molcan, who received treatment for a shoulder discomfort during the break, in the second set before breaking first in the eighth game, on his third break point opportunity in the set. However, the 26-year-old Indian showed signs of an injury concern on his hip as he called for a medical time-out and the discomfort came in his way of serving out the match. But he quickly recovered to secure a break back as Nagal wrapped up the match to win the final round of men's qualification match.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2024 draw: Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray on cards; Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev learn their fate

Earlier in the tournament, Nagal, who was refused a wild card nomination by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) for the Australian Open after he opted out of the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, took down Geoffrey Blancaneaux in his opening qualification game in Melbourne before beating Australian Edward Winter, a wild card, in the second qualifying match 6-3, 6-2 that lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena.

On Monday, Nagal will make his second main draw appearance at the Australian Open after 2021, when he earned a wild card entry, but incurred a straight-set loss against Ričardas Berankis. His other two main draw appearances were in the US Open in 2019, where he had made it through to the qualifiers before famously taking a set of Roger Federer in his opener, and in 2020, where he had featured in the second round.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On