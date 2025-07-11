Taylor Fritz's sweet gesture for unwell fan during Wimbledon semis vs Carlos Alcaraz wins hears - Watch

Taylor Fritz won hearts with his sweet gesture for an unwell fan during the Wimbledon semifinal vs Carlos Alcaraz on Friday. The play was halted twice due to two spectators falling ill from extreme heat on Centre Court, where temperatures hit 89.6°F (32°C). The stoppages mirrored similar pauses during Thursday's women's semifinal. Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz(REUTERS)

On Friday, Fritz actively took care of his fans. During the first delay, the 27-year-old handed a water bottle from his cooler to a ball boy to deliver to an affected fan. The second pause, lasting several minutes, saw Alcaraz and Fritz briefly conversing at the net while medical teams treated the fans.

The tournament faced unprecedented heat, with Day 1 reaching 91°F (33°C), a record high.

Heat issues at Wimbledon

The intense heat, peaking at 89.6°F, led to two fans needing medical attention during the Alcaraz-Fritz match, causing brief interruptions. Both received prompt treatment, and play resumed after each delay.

Fritz’s gesture of providing water won fans' hearts.

“Someone in the audience has experienced a problem, and Fritz quickly hands a bottle to a ball boy to deliver it. The match is paused for a few seconds,” one person praised him on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“ohh taylor didnt hand over the water bottle himself 👀” another person tweeted.

At the time of writing this story, Alcaraz led Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 4-4 (15-0). The Spaniard won the first and third sets, Fritz won the second, and the fourth set is tied at 4-4 with Alcaraz serving at 15-0.

Meanwhile, the Wimbledon women's singles championship will culminate with the grand finale at the All England Club on Saturday with a new name set to be etched onto the gilded Venus Rosewater Dish for the eighth successive year.

Eighth seed Iga Swiatek of Poland will look to win her sixth Grand Slam title and first on the grasscourts of London when she faces 13th-seeded American Amanda Anisimova, who is targeting her maiden major crown.

(With AP inputs)