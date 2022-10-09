Home / Sports / Tennis / Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, wife Mery Perello become parents to baby boy

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, wife Mery Perello become parents to baby boy

Published on Oct 09, 2022 07:34 AM IST

Spain's Rafael Nadal attends a training session ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London(AP)
The wife of Rafael Nadal has given birth to the couple's first child, Spanish media reported on Saturday. The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media said Mery Perelló, Nadal's wife, gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic on the island of Mallorca where they live.

Nadal and Perelló were married in 2019 after dating for many years. Nadal's public relations firm said it would not comment on his personal affairs, when asked by The Associated Press.

Nadal's welcome to the world of fatherhood came two weeks after his emotional farewell to friend and rival Roger Federer during his last match. The 36-year-old Nadal has won a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles.

