close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / 'This is the truth': Rafael Nadal drops bombshell 2024 retirement hint, says 'I can be a slave of what I have said'

'This is the truth': Rafael Nadal drops bombshell 2024 retirement hint, says 'I can be a slave of what I have said'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 07, 2023 07:49 PM IST

Rafael Nadal dropped a bombshell 2024 retirement hint ahead of his scheduled comeback at the Brisbane International.

With Rafael Nadal set to make his comeback at the Brisbane International in Australia in January 2024, many fans were left wondering if it would be his swansong year. The 37-year-old has been out of action since last January, when he hurt his hip flexor during a defeat in the second round of the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal made a huge statement regarding his retirement.(REUTERS)
Rafael Nadal made a huge statement regarding his retirement.(REUTERS)

Then fast forward to May, a little more than a week before the start of the French Open, the Spaniard announced that he would miss the Grand Slam event, and he wasn't sure about the exact date of his return.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read | ‘I don’t care': Nadal confident he will be 'competitive' on return

Now in a recent video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, he spoke about the possibility of 2024 being his final year of competitive tennis. "It is a reality, there are many chances that it will be my last year without any doubt. There are chances that it may only be half a year, there are possibilities it may be a full year, that we may not be able to reach all that.. these are things right now I do not have the capacity to be able to answer, this is the truth," he said.

"I am only in conditions to say that I return to compete, that I continue having in my head that the normal thing, or that there are many possibilities that it is my last year, and I am going to enjoy the tournaments in that way," he added.

Furthermore, he explained that he hasn't officially decided on retirement yet, as he wanted to see how he performs and it would depend on that. "I do not want to announce it because in the end I do not know what can happen and I have to give myself the opportunity not to say one thing and then I can be a slave of what I have said," he said.

"I think it is going to be like that, but I can't be 100% sure because in the end I have worked a lot to come back to compete and if suddenly things and my physique allows me to continue and enjoy what I do.. why am I going to set a deadline? I think it makes no sense," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out