 Top-ranked Iga Swiatek wins her third straight Qatar Open | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Tennis News / Top-ranked Iga Swiatek wins her third straight Qatar Open

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek wins her third straight Qatar Open

PTI |
Feb 18, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Swiatek defeated No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6 (8), 6-2 in the final.

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek won the Qatar Open for a third straight year.

Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with the trophy after winning the final against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina(REUTERS)
Rybakina led 4-1 but cut her leg in her serving motion and needed medical attention. Swiatek rallied to 4-4. Rybakina broke again for 6-5 and a chance to serve out the set but Swiatek broke back.

In the tiebreaker, the defending champion from Poland missed three set points as the score reached 8-8. But then Swiatek hit a backhand winner and snatched the 90-minute set with a backhand passing shot.

Swiatek's 18th career singles title was her first of the year.

“Coming here and being kind of the double defending champion wasn't easy,” Swiatek said. “So I'm happy that I have this experience already, and hopefully I'm going to use it.”

Serena Williams was the last woman to win a WTA event three successive times, in 2015 at the Miami Open.

